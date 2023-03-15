WARRENSBURG, Mo. — An investigation is underway after firefighters found a man dead in a field fire Wednesday afternoon near Warrensburg, Missouri.

Crews with the Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to the field fire just after 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of NE V Highway, northeast of Warrensburg.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighter’s found the deceased man.

An ATV that appeared to have been involved in a crash was also located in the area, according to fire personnel.

The deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Don Zink.

The Missouri State Missouri Highway Patrol and Johnson County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.