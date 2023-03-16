WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 72-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. crews from the Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire in a field in the 300 block of NE V Highway, north of Warrensburg.

According to MSHP, Don Zink was driving an ATV through a private field when he struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire on impact. Johnson County Deputy Coroner Noah Harness pronounced Zink dead at the scene.

MSHP and the Johnson County Coroner’s Office will continue investigating the incident.