72-year-old woman taken to hospital in serious condition after falling off dock at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A 72-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman is in the hospital recovering after nearly drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks late Friday night.

The incident was reported at 10:30 p.m. at the 21 mile marker.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the victim fell off a dock into the water and struck her head. She was unconscious and was floating face down in the water.

The victim was rescued by family and friends.

She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach and is reported to be in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation.