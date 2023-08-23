OLATHE, Kan. — A guilty plea in the death of an Overland Park teenager over four years ago, hit while on her way home from school.

Sudhir Gandhi, 74, of Lenexa, pled guilty in Johnson County court Wednesday afternoon.

On April 4, 2019, officers responded to the area of 123rd Street and Switzer Road in response to a girl being struck as she was walking along the sidewalk on the east side of Switzer.

The victim, identified as 14-year-old Alexandra Rumple, was walking home from Oxford Middle School when she was hit and died not long after at the hospital.

Police say Gandhi drove on the sidewalk for nearly another half mile.

He told police his brakes went out and it caused him to lose control but a mechanic reported to investigators his car did not have any brake issues.

On Wednesday, he pled guilty to an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Sentencing is set for October 18.