75 on 75th: Man to bike 75 miles for charity on his 75th birthday

LENEXA, Kan. — It’s full-speed-ahead for retired school teacher Dallas Joe McKenzie.

To celebrate his 75th birthday he will ride 75 miles on his bike to raise awareness for a cause close to his heart.

During his 32 years as a teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District McKenzie inspired thousands of students.

Now he’s inspiring his bike club to ride 75 miles on his 75th on august 21st.

McKenzie is doing this for the non-profit Brothers in Blue Re-entry a prison ministry for both men and women.

“I like to stay physically fit and as I’m growing older, I think 75 is a pretty significant age, and I want to show that I’m still able to get out there and do something,” McKenzie said. “Of course its nice to be raising funds for the Brothers in Blue Re-entry Program.”

It’s where inmates are taught the tools to function as productive citizens once they are released.