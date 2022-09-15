KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead on MO-291.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge vehicle was driving west on the MO-58 and failed to stop at a stop sign, travelling into the path of a 2009 Mercedes-Benz heading north.

The Mercedes struck the Dodge in the driver’s side sending the driver of the Dodge, Ribhi Elghussain, to the hospital. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

