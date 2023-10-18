OLATHE, Kan. — A 75-year-old Lenexa man will spend nearly three years in prison for a 2019 crash that led to the death of an Overland Park teen.

A judge sentenced Sudhir Gandhi to 34 months in a Kansas prison for the death of 14-year-old Alexandra Rumple. Gandhi pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in August.

The deadly crash happened near 123rd Street and Switzer Road. Rumple was walking home from Oxford Middle School when she was hit and died not long after at the hospital.

Police said Gandhi drove on the sidewalk for nearly another half mile, hitting a signal pole and a privacy fence before he came to a stop.

He told police his brakes went out, and it caused him to lose control. But a mechanic reported to investigators his car did not have any brake issues. Doctors also didn’t find any medical cause for the crash.