77-year-old woman killed in crash Monday afternoon in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash Monday.
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. at U.S. 40 Highway and Fairview Road.
Police said the driver of a gray Dodge Ram was eastbound on U.S. 40 and was approaching Fairview Road when it struck a Lincoln that was traveling northbound across the eastbound lanes.
The driver of the Ram sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the Lincoln was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police have not identified her at this time but said she was a resident of Napoleon, Missouri.
There were no additional passengers in either vehicle, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.