PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A 78-year-old woman is in custody following a bank robbery Wednesday in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Police officers responded to a robbery in progress just before 3:30 p.m. at the Goppert Financial Bank off Highway 7.

While responding to the scene, officers were given a description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle traveling south on Hwy 7 near the area of Timber Street.

Police stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect, a 78-year-old Pleasant Hill woman, is in custody pending formal charges.

A search warrant was served on the suspect vehicle where evidence linking the woman to the bank robbery was found.

The suspect’s name is not being released until formal charges are filed.