8-year-old boy dead after shooting on Saturday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department have announced that an 8-year-old boy has passed away from injuries obtained from a shooting early Saturday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., officers received a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Liberty.

The initial report was that there was one juvenile victim with critical injuries upon arrival. It is believed to be accidental at this time.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation and any information will be released as it becomes available.

Stay with FOX4 for updates.