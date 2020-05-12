8-year-old Kansas boy dies when ATV rolls in Kansas field

DEERFIELD, Kan. — An 8-year-old Garden City boy died when an ATV he was riding on rolled over.

Kearny County authorities say the crash occurred around noon Sunday about 7 miles northeast of Deerfield.

Twenty-year-old Daniel Rodriguez and 8-year-old Aiden Hernandez were riding on the ATV in a field next to a house when it rolled at least once.

The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez and Aiden were both thrown from the vehicle.

They were not wearing helmets. Aiden died at a hospital. Rodriguez was not injured.