KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man died in Kansas City, Kansas after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon near 38th Street and I-635.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. Investigations revealed that a motorist stopped on the east side of 38th Street to assist a homeless person on the west side of the street.

As the motorist was walking back to his vehicle, he was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was 80 years old.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The incident is still under investigation.