PLATTE CITY, Mo. — An 80-year-old demolition derby driver isn’t letting age slow him down or get in the way of having fun.

Ron Pine entered the derby at the Platte County Fair and won the Legends Class, reserved for drivers age 50 and older and ended up winning!

Pine first started competing in demolition derbies over 50 years ago with his brother.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Pine said. “It’s not easy and sometimes it’s pretty tough, but we’ve never been hurt very bad anytime. We just had a lot of fun driving, a lot of good people, and a lot of fun doing it.”

Pine’s victory earned him a $1,000 check.

The demolition derby continues Friday.

