8,000 open vaccine appointments available at the University of Kansas Health System

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas Health System is opening it’s vaccine clinic to people who are not patients of the hospital.

The health system made the announcement during a Facebook Live Wednesday morning.

Doctors said the health system needed to fill 8,000 open vaccine appointments. Anyone who lives or works in Wyandotte or Johnson Counties and is age 16 or older is eligible for a vaccine.

“As vaccines become more plentiful what we’re going to need is more of you to put your arms out and let us help you,” Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at the health system, said. “We want you to show us your arm so we can all be safe and be safe together.”

If you are a patient at the University of Kansas Health System, log into MyChart to schedule an appointment. If you are not a patient, you can make an appointment online at KansasHealthSystem.com/vaccine. If you don’t have internet access, or would rather talk to someone to make an appointment, call 913-588-1227.

Right now the health system is only making appointments for patients, or people who live or work in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties, but they hope to open up the clinic to even more counties in the near future.

University of Kansas Health is also looking for volunteers to help in COVID-19 vaccine clinics. You can learn more about the opportunities through the hospital.

