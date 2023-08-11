WARRENSBURG, Mo. — An estimated $80,000 in stolen property was recovered during a search warrant operation in the northwest area of Johnson County, Missouri on Friday.

The Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office said that with the help of surrounding law enforcement agencies, a thorough search of the residence found a significant amount of stolen property including heavy equipment, flatbed trailers, a utility vehicle, a motorcycle and miscellaneous equipment.

The sheriff’s office said that all property owners have been contacted regarding the recovery of their belongings.

Suspect controlled substances within the residence was also discovered.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner was arrested and is currently being held with formal charges pending.