81 arrested, 31 rescued from human trafficking operation out of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major operation has resulted in the arrest of 82 people while rescuing 31, including a child as young as four years old.

A statement released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security details the result of the operation, which happened from June 17-26 in Kansas City, Independence and Wichita.

Out of the 31 people rescued, 17 were adults, and 14 were missing children.

Officials intend to charge those arrested with a slew of trafficking-related crimes, according to the statement. Those include soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations and sex offender registry violations, among other charges.

The names of those arrested have not yet been release, pending charges.

Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Kansas City, James Wright announced the results. He was joined by Heartland Anti-Trafficking Rescue Taskforce partners.

The results come from a massive, multi-agency operation, including: HSI Kansas City along with, HSI Wichita, Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Health and Human Services, United States Marshal’s Service, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hutchinson Police Department.