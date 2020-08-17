‘816 Day’ gets green light to hold in-person festival celebrating KC amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vendors and performers lined the streets of the historic 18th & Vine District on Sunday. It’s part of “816 Day” — a celebration of Kansas City.

“It’s good to see people out here having a good time, being safe, enjoying the day, just being positive,” festival goer Michael Long said.

But this year’s festival looks a bit different with the pandemic.

“We’ve been making announcements. We actually have masks to give out, which I’ll announce again. Every 30 minutes, I’ve been making an announcement,” event organizer Brian Benton said.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who’s part of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, has now suggested wearing masks at outdoor venues and events. Some festival goers feel officials haven’t been clear with their recommendations.

“Honestly, I did not know about that recommendation outside. I usually wear a mask when I’m in big places where there’s a lot of people. But outside? Not really,” Long said.

With the virus still prevalent in the community, Benton said he explored the option of holding a virtual event this year.

“It’s difficult, but we did want to be able to provide something for both,” he said. “We did look at a virtual platform, but when the city signed off on the permit to have it outside, we said, ‘Why not as well?'”

Festival goers say the COVID-19 guidelines are just something they’ll have to get used to.

“I consider this our new normal. I’m basically going to take it day by day. I don’t want to just be cooped up in the house,” vendor Ardria Pugh said.