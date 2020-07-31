83-year-old reported missing in Lee’s Summit has been located, police say

Update: Police said early Friday morning that the man has been located and is safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police issued a Silver Alert early Friday after an 83-year-old man was reported missing.

Jerry T. Johnson was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 900 block of N.W. High Point Drive in Lee’s Summit. He is believed to be traveling to Joplin.

Police said Johnson has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s. They also said he requires daily blood pressure medication and takes other neurological medications.

Johnson is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He has gray hair, hazel eyes and is likely wearing a long-sleeved brown and green flannel shirt, tan shorts and brown loafers. Police said Johnson does not have his wallet or phone.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray 2016 Jeep Wrangler with a Missouri license plate.

Anyone who has seen Johnson or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-200-3854.