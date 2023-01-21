CASS COUNTY, Mo. — An 84-year-old woman sustained serious injuries, and another person suffered moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder driver was traveling southbound on Interstate 49, near the 165-mile marker attempting to change lanes and struck a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The driver of the Trailblazer lost control of the vehicle and went off I-49 to the left before overturning in a ditch.

The 84-year-old woman was a passenger of the Trailblazer and is from Grand Island, Nebraska.

The driver of the Chevrolet is a 75-year-old woman from Grand Island, Nebraska as well, who sustained mild injuries. Both women were transported to area hospitals. The 25-year-old driver of the Pathfinder was not injured.