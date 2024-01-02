KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 85-year-old man last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

On the first day of the new year, Robert Kampert went missing from a Kansas City house off Northeast 52nd Street.

Kampert is an 85-year-old white man who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He’s bald, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark jacket, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

He was last seen around 48th Street and I-435 driving a 2016 white Toyota Camry. Anyone that see’s Kampert is asked by police to call 911.