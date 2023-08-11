OTTAWA, Kan. — A house fire in Ottawa that left an 87-year-old man dead is under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon off Idaho Road near K-68 Highway.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy and neighbors attempted to contact the residence of the home. They were eventually able to remove the victim, who was unresponsive, from the home while the fire was still actively burning.

The victim, identified as Donald Meyer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.