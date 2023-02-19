KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 8th annual Waldo Week is going until Feb. 28 this year; it’s a time for businesses in the Kansas City neighborhood to showcase their diverse restaurants and unique retail shops with the community.

Local shops there say business is booming thanks to a certain championship team.

“January and February are traditionally low months for us,” Member of Eclectic’s Gift Gallery Lauri Davidson said.

But not this year. Davidson says they’ve actually seen business increase all thanks to the chiefs winning season.

“You know the community supports the Chiefs, but in return the Chiefs support the community,” Davidson said.

Eclectic’s Gift Gallery has been on 75th Street in Waldo for more than 30 years, but Davidson says the excitement of this season has brought more business and new customers.

“Even if you’re not a football fan, when you walk by my window out here, you stop and look because there’s Chiefs stuff in there,” Davidson said.

Just a few blocks away are three popular restaurants experiencing the same Chiefs’ business boom.

“Yeah, we had a big crowd for dinner after the parade, I think they kinda just all piled in, so it was nice,” Summit Grill Culinary Director Conrad Barbera said.

He says all three of their restaurants: Boru, South of the Summit, and Summit Grill are participating in Waldo Week to keep the support of local businesses going.

“Lot of favorites though, we have our sausage and bacon biscuit, biscuits and gravy, omelet, all good stuff,” Barbera said.

If you mention waldo week at any of the three restaurants, you’ll get 15 percent off your tab.

Eclectic’s is also offering gift card special for their customers.