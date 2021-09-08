9/11 flight attendant’s ring survives plane crash, astonishing family

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alyson Low couldn’t believe it when she learned her sister’s two rings were found in the area where she was killed on September 11, 2001.

“No way, that’s not possible, that’s physically not possible,” Low told KNWA.

Despite piles of rubble and fires burning floors deep into the ground where the fallen towers laid, her sister Sara Low’s rings were recovered — intact.

Sara was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11 when it flew into the North World Trade Center Tower at 8:45 a.m. that morning.

