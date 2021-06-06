9/11 memorial being built outside Pleasant Valley fire station with metal from twin towers

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — A memorial honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001 is currently being built outside of the Pleasant Valley Fire Station.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Fighters Association announced in August 2020 that it had acquired metal from the site of the World Trade Center twin towers through a donation from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The City of Pleasant Valley gave the green light to move forward on the project in late April.

“We intend to memorialize the lives lost and their families forever changed with a reflection memorial at our local fire house,” the association said in a release.

The design places the twin tower metal above a water feature that is surrounded by benches in the shape of The Pentagon.

“This will be a peaceful area for all to reflect on what was lost on that day, including 343 firefighters and their families that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the association said.

A memorial dedication is planned for the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

A group of volunteer welders and Boy Scouts have been helping create the memorial over the past year.

The memorial will be located on the south side of the fire station.

Donations for the project can be made by clicking here.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android