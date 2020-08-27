9 KU fraternity, sorority chapter houses ordered to quarantine

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Officials at the University of Kansas are urging several students involved in Greek life to stay home after nine chapter houses were ordered to quarantine.

Officials with Lawrence Douglas County Public Health are also working on issuing quarantine orders for a tenth Greek house.

The quarantine orders will impact Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Kappa Psi, Gamma Phi Beta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Nu, Kappa Alpha Theta and Beta Theta Pi.

Douglas County’s local health officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino said the quarantine order only applies to students living together in Greek houses, not members who live elsewhere.

“In cases where contacts are identified in Greek chapter houses, we consider them as living in a household. And household members are considered high risk.”

According to KU, 222 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 19,452 tests. The overall positivity rate is 1.14%. The positivity rate for the Greek community was noticeably higher at 5.47%.

University administrators and Douglas County public heath officials met with members of the Greek community Wednesday evening to discuss the situation.

“We commend the members of this community who are taking positive steps to this end, and encourage that work to continue,” KU Chancellor Doug Girod said his in campus message Tuesday.

“No single group will ultimately be responsible for our overall success or failure in combating this disease. That responsibility rests with all of us.”

