DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A nine-year-old girl died from her injuries Sunday morning after she was injured in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash.

Investigators said a white delivery van reportedly left the scene after striking a motorcycle Saturday evening on East 1900 Road and Kansas 10 Highway exit ramp.

A 54-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 9-year-old girl as his passenger. The man suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, and the girl, who was wearing a helmet, suffered critical

injuries.

Both were taken to an area hospital.

The vehicle is missing a black front-end bumper cover and front splash guard, and it likely has sustained front-end damage to the vehicle itself. The investigators also said the van that left the scene is likely a 2015-2019 white Ford Transit-250 van.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity and the vehicle is asked to call 785-843-0250 and reference case number D22-09801.

