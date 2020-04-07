90-year-old cancer survivor beats deadly coronavirus, family says

LATHROP, Calif. — The family of a 90-year-old Lathrop man who tested positive for coronavirus said he beat the virus, KOVR reported.

“God healed him, brother. For all my dad’s health, my dad should not be alive”, Hector Lopez, the coronavirus victim’s son, said.

Hector called it a miracle after what he believed would be his final visit with his dad in the hospital.

Pastor Jose, who’s known to his family as Papi, has overcome a lot of hurdles in life, from lung cancer to diabetes and even losing his wife of 70 years last year. Yet, he hasn’t dealt with anything as aggressive as the coronavirus, which hit him two weeks ago.

“I drove to my dad’s house to say goodbye to my dad,” Hector said.

His family didn’t tell him he had the virus since Jose worries too much. A couple of days after hospitalization and testing positive, Jose’s doctors said his health turned around, and the virus began to vanish.

“The next day I called him, he was better. Then the next day I called, even better. Now, it’s day 14 and my dad has fully recovered,” he said.

Pastor Jose has been deemed healthy by doctors and now said he’s looking forward to returning to the church.

“He beat it, he beat it, he beat cancer, he beat this,” Hector said.