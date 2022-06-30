KINGSVILLE, Mo. — A 90-year-old man died after being ejected from a tractor in a crash in Johnson County, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.

William Brunner was pronounced dead at the scene after his John Deere tractor traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree. He then rolled down an embankment and was ejected.

The crash happened on Route TT, east of SW 1821 Road.

The tractor came to a stop in a creek bed.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Brunner was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m.

