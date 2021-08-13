90-year-old Kansas woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Walmart parking lot

HIAWATHA, Kan. — A 90-year-old Kansas woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot in Hiawatha.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the driver of a Ford Explorer was turning into the parking lot when he struck the victim.

The victim, identified as Mary J. Kleppe, of Hiawatha, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not reported to have injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.