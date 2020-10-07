98-year-old historic building renovated, Hotel Kansas City opens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A historic building in Kansas City is getting new life as a hotel.

Hotel Kansas City renovated the former Kansas City Social Club at 13th and Baltimore downtown and has opened for business.

Operated by Hyatt, they preserved a 98 year old building, and kept a lot of the original molding and woodwork intact.

Presidents Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, along with notables like Tom Prendergast, often visited this social club.

Even though the hotel industry is hurting right now as many people are not traveling during this pandemic, they are optimistic business will slowly grow in the coming months.

“Now is obviously a very challenging time. But we’re really happy to open such a beautiful property at this time and thrilled to be bringing on staff and people back to work so we’re just trying to look on the positive side of it and develop a good footprint in this market,” Ryan Baldwin, the General Manager of Hotel Kansas City, said.

