All bets are off: Missouri, Kansas leaders delay reopening of casinos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Gaming Commission has extended its order to keep all state casinos closed through May.

Missouri’s commission originally closed all state casinos on March 17 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, all 13 non-tribal casinos in the state will have to wait until at least June 1.

Locally, this will affect Ameristar Casino, Harrah’s Casino and Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City and Argosy Casino in Riverside.

However, bingo halls are allowed to reopen, pending local orders, in Missouri. The commission is requiring organizers to follow social distancing guidelines and keep 6 feet between participants.

The odds of casinos reopening soon aren’t looking good on the Kansas side.

Like Missouri, Kansas casinos were closed on March 17, forcing 7th Street Casino and Hollywood Casino in Wyandotte County to shut their doors.

Under Gov. Laura Kelly’s original reopening plan, these businesses would have been able to open in Phase Two, set to begin no sooner than May 18.

But on Thursday, Kansas’ governor announced she would be delaying the next phase and introduced Phase 1.5. This next phase requires that non-tribal casinos stay closed for now.

Kelly did not give a firm date for when the state can move into Phase Two.