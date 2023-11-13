CRANE, Mo. — A former Kansas City police officer living in Crane, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child after he pleaded guilty.

Jeffrey Prowant, 47, was arrested in 2021 after online conversations with an undercover FBI employee in which he revealed that he was “sexually active” with a 14-year-old and shared pornographic images of the 14-year-old victim with the FBI employee.

The 14-year-old victim told investigators that Prowant had sexually assaulted her and taken pornographic pictures of her.

In November 2022, Prowant pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and admitted to having online conversations with the undercover FBI employee and offering to meet the employee to engage in illegal sexual acts.

Prowant was a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer from 2000-2002 and a Monroe County, Michigan, sheriff’s deputy from 2002-2005.

He was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison without parole and lifetime supervised release following incarceration.