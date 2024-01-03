UPDATE: Hope Baswell has been found and is safe, according to Liberty Police.

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Liberty woman went missing on Tuesday and her car was found Wednesday morning without her inside.

Those close to 33-year-old Hope Baswell noticed she was missing very early Tuesday morning, according to police. Her car was found about 24 hours later without Baswell inside.

Liberty police consider her missing and endangered.

Baswell is a white woman who stands 5 feet 7, weighs 137 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen waring black leggings, a black winter coat and gray shoes.