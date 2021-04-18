A call for justice stretches across the miles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The call for justice in the death of Daunte Wright continues to gain momentum.

The Black man was killed during a traffic stop one week ago in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

500 miles away in Kansas City, Missouri a vigil for Wright and other victims of police brutality was held.

Hundreds of supporters who came out vowed to never forget Wright and the names of other Black people who have died at the hands of police.

“We need to bring awareness,” Steve Young, who attended the vigil said. “There’s a lot of people in Kansas City that don’t know we have a police problem.”

Young said he holds a memorial at the Kansas City Police Headquarters every Friday for Black and Brown people who have been killed by Kanas City Police.

Sunday, he came out to support Black Rainbow.

“There’s too many police who don’t want us out here,” Young said. “They don’t want to see us out here keeping it fresh in everybody’s mind.”

It’s another reason Black Rainbow said it held the vigil, to remember Black people who have experienced police brutality in Kansas City.

We want to bring light to that systemic violence and also that very real violence that’s taken place in our community and we want to have a place for people to mourn and for people to have grief and for people to build community together,” Ryan Sorrell, Black Rainbow Member said.

Sorrell said the vigil wasn’t just a learning experience, but an opportunity for people to come together and express their feelings on an ongoing issue.

Black Rainbow also remembered the life of Dominique Lucious, a Black trans woman who was recently killed in Springfield, Missouri.