‘A Christmas blessing’: Liberty bartender receives $1,000 tip from kind customer

LIBERTY, Mo. — Christmas arrived early for a local bartender thanks to the generosity of a stranger.

While working her shift at the Jose Pepper’s restaurant in Liberty on Sunday, the bartender received a $1,000 tip from a first-time customer.

“I’m still in shock when I think about it,” said Valerie, who asked FOX4 not to use her last name. “He and his friend came to the bar and spent a couple of hours eating, drinking and watching football. When his friend went to pay the bill, he said to me: ‘I want to give you a tip and handed me his credit card.’”

Valerie, however, couldn’t run just a tip on his card.

“I told him that I’d have to charge him something,” she said. “I asked if I could charge him .79 cents for a drink. And he said that was fine.”

She saw the generous tip when he handed her his signed receipt.

“I was just shocked,” Valerie said. “I was dumbfounded. I looked at him and asked if he was serious. Or was this a joke?”

This, however, was no joke.

It was a gift – a remarkable act of kindness — from a stranger who wanted to spread good cheer.

“He said if this will make your Christmas and the rest of the year better than that make me happy and it’s well worth it,” Valerie said.

But the generosity didn’t stop there.

One of the two men also left a $150 cash tip on the bar.

“I call this a Christmas blessing,” Valerie said. “It’s a huge blessing for us. We have five kids and now we can pay our bills and our kids can have Christmas. I was able to do all my Christmas shopping for my kids.”

“I’d been having a rough couple of months because of some personal things going on,” she added. “And this restores my faith that there are still kind people out there.”

Others in the Kansas City restaurant industry are just as touched by the generous gesture.

“I’ve never heard of tip that big,” said Jon Branstetter, president of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association. “I’m so glad there’s still some kind humanity in this world. It’s a wonderful story.”

Valerie’s boss echoed those sentiments.

“Everyone needs a feel-good story right now,” said James Shield, manager of the Liberty Jose Pepper’s. “Valerie has five kids, and I know this will help her out greatly. This couldn’t have happened to a nicer person.”

And it couldn’t have happened at a better time for someone in the restaurant industry, which has struggled because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can say locally that there is a steady drip of restaurant closures almost on a daily basis,” said Bill Tell, executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association.

In just the last week of November, five Kansas City restaurants announced their closures, including Bluestem in Westport, Gojo Japanese Steakhouse, and The Mixx’s downtown location.

Nationwide, the National Restaurant Association said 10,000 restaurants have closed their doors in recent months.

And a new survey by the Association’s Research Group revealed more grim news for the industry:

Revenue losses in 2020 could reach $240 billion;

More than two million restaurant employees are out of work

17% of restaurants (approximately 110,000) are closed permanently or long-term.

Valerie has seen those struggles in the industry firsthand.

“It’s been tough in my industry because of COVID,” she said. “Restaurants can’t have as many customers inside as they used to (because of COVID-19 restriction) so we’re not getting as many tables to serve. We’ve also noticed that many people are not tipping as well as they used to because there are just a lot of people who are suffering right now.”

Touched and inspired with a renewed spirit of giving, Valerie vows to help at least one of those struggling families.

“I will definitely pay-it-forward and pass this kindness on,” she said. “Hopefully, I can help someone else.”

“The man who gave me this is an angel. He will make this a memorable Christmas and story for us to tell the rest of our lives. I will always remember the Christmas I received that $1,000 tip.”