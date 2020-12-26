A Christmas night crash leaves two people dead and five others injured

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Christmas night, just after 11 p.m. the Missouri Highway Patrol was called to northbound I-470 near NE Woods Chapel Road to investigate a crash involving five vehicles.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle off the road and four other vehicles in the roadway. The investigation discovered that the driver of a 2012 Mazda was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-470.

The Mazda hit vehicle the second vehicle, a Dodge Journey, then hit a Chevrolet Tahoe before going off the roadway and hitting the median cable barrier. The Dodge Journey lost control, after being hit, and hit a Ford pickup truck before coming to a stop. A fifth vehicle was hit by debris from the crash.

The driver of the Mazda 5, Alexander Thirstrup, of Lee’s Summit and Domonic Robinson, driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, both died at the scene of the accident. The other four passengers in the Tahoe were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

This fatal crash brings the total number of fatalities in the state of Missouri to 64 for 2020.