A COVID-19 vaccine is bringing hope for some, concerns for others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While many people await the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine in the metro, there are still some who do not plan on being vaccinated.

Two ladies who lost a loved one to the coronavirus, shared their story with FOX4 in hopes that it encourages people to think twice when it comes to wearing a mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID-19 yanked a husband and father of two from his family.

“It’s like after 17 days you don’t have a husband,” Annette Watson, who lost her husband to the coronavirus, said. “How do you adjust to that? How do you prepare for that?

Watson said that first her husband, Victor, did not think the virus was real until it hit close to home.

“He took a picture when he had his oxygen on in the hospital,” Watson said. “And he put a note out to everybody on Facebook that COVID is real.”

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states on Monday, Watson said she is glad it is here.

“In my mind that’s kind of like a personal decision, but in my mind, I feel as though we need to take the vaccine,” said Watson.

Shelly McNaughton-Lawrence, who lost her mom to the virus back in April is urging people to be vaccinated.

“You know my mom would’ve been the first one in line to get it,” McNaughton-Lawrence said.

McNaughton – Lawrence said her mom went to the hospital for a urinary tract infection and never came back home.

“When the vaccine comes to your place get it because you can live and you don’t have to go through this,” said McNaughton – Lawrence.

Both women agree that having a vaccine available is good news, but they cannot help remembering all the lives the coronavirus took.

“I’m thinking about all these millions of people that died that don’t have a face,” said Watson. “You don’t see their face. Their family sees their faces. We have to do the work. We have to wear the mask. We have to be obedient.”

Health officials said the vaccine is a step toward beating the virus, but it is still important for people to follow CDC guidelines.