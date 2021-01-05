‘A crazy morning’: Neighbors react to search of home in Missouri Highway Patrol HQ shooting investigation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The investigation into the man who stormed the Troop A headquarters of the Missouri State Highway Patrol moved to a Clay County neighborhood Tuesday.

Police served a search warrant at a home on NW 80th St, where they say Tayland Rahim, 27, lives.

Monica Kinde said she came outside to an armed officer in her driveway.

“He was kind of securing the perimeter and he waved us back inside, so we went back into the garage and hunkered down a bit,” Kinde said.

She says she was not allowed to leave her home as investigators tried to get the people inside Rahim’s home to come out.

“I had heard that they needed to come out with their hands up, no weapons, really they had said, ‘We understand that you might be scared, but we don’t want to cause any trouble, just come out with your hands up.’ It was just a little bit crazy of a morning frankly.”

Inside, troopers say they found three guns and ammunition. It is unclear if it all belongs to Rahim.

Troopers say the people inside the home are being cooperative, and as of now, are not suspects.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified said she has spoken with Rahim before.

“You never saw anything weird with him, you never saw any weapons, or anything like that?” FOX4 Reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“No, absolutely not,” she said. “He would be in his backyard with his chickens most of the time. He’s relatively a quiet guy, so I was just totally amazed to see that go on this morning.”

FOX4 knocked on Rahim’s door. A woman was there, but she did not want to speak with us.

Court records show law enforcement’s only previous run-in with Rahim was a ticket for an overweight haul in October 2019 issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.