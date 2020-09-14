A day for kids to get out of the house and to raise funds for CASA

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Cars wrapped around the parking lot at Unity Village for a socially distanced carnival experience on Sunday.



“We are so excited and pleased to be able to have an event today. Carnival for CASA is a fundraiser for CASA. But more importantly, it is an event for our kids to get out of the house to enjoy the day,” Jackson County CASA President & CEO, Angie Blumel said.

Families enjoyed music, food, and games from their cars. ‘Carnival for CASA’ raises money for Jackson County’s Court Appointed Advocate program.



CASA recruits and trains volunteers who advocate for the best interest of kids in the foster system. This fundraiser normally draws over 850 people. This year organizers expected about 350.

Considering all the COVID-related changes, organizers were pleased with how the event came together.



“Many of our children tell us it’s the best day of the year. So, we wanted to be sure to have an event that’s safe, where kids can socially distance. We all have masks on and enjoy the day,” Blumel said.