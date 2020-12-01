A day of good deeds: Metro businesses, orgs contributing to Giving Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metro businesses are preparing for a day of good deeds on this Giving Tuesday.

This started in 2012 and has grown into a nationwide event to promote charity following Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending. The point is to do something good for someone else through small and simple acts of kindness.

You can join in by checking to see what your favorite charity has set up for today.

Many businesses are also offering special deals or pledging to match donations made on giving Tuesday.

Postmates is pledging one dollar of every meal ordered from a local business will be given to Patrick Mahomes’ foundation.

Hallmark workers will drop off toys today that they’ve paid for or collected to give to children at Operation Breakthrough. More than 200 children in more than 90 families will get gifts for Christmas.

Organizations such as the American Red Cross are asking for blood donors and volunteers.

Whether it is volunteering at an animal shelter or donating toys to children for the holidays, there are plenty of options for you to help today.

