A family celebrates their hero taken too soon by a rare form of cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rare cancer takes the life of an Independence, Mo. teenager. But not before he could touch the lives of thousands through social media.

Chasity Etter visited Children’s Mercy Hospital for the first time since her son died wearing a “#DamienStrong” hat.

That’s where Walani “Damien” Womack fought Medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor, for four month – going through radiation and chemo.



“Two days after June 1st [he was] paralyzed from the waist down, two days later from the belly button down, two days late from the rib cage down, two days later from the armpits down,” Mom of Walani “Damien” Womack Chasity Etter said.

He leaves behind 10 siblings who miss his smile and positive attitude that shined even under the worst circumstances.



“What do you miss about Bub the most?” Etter asked her daughter. “His love? He was a very loving kid, huh, he loved all of y’all.”

While in the hospital Damien kept his spirit up recording these Facebook videos.

“I’m not really a social person,” Damien said in one of the videos, “So this is a really big step for me.”

This once shy 16-year-old shared inspirational messages of strength, hope, and love.

Etter said his followers went from dozens to thousands. People from across the country sent well wishes.

“I’ve never seen so many people come together and pray,” Etter said.

One of Damien’s last wishes – a costume party for his birthday on Halloween.

That day, this family is going to celebrate the life of their superhero – in costume – for what would have been his 17th birthday.

“I just want to celebrate the day he was born and all the 16 years that we had with him,” Etter said with tears in her eyes.

The family is saving up money to buy memorial necklaces and to put on the celebration of life. If you would like to donate to the family, click here: Damien Gofundme