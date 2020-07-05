A family waits and hopes for a full recovery for thier son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A four-year-old hit by a truck is recovering at Children’s Mercy. The crash happened last night around 9:30 p.m. near E16th Street & Benton Ave.

The boy’s grandmother says it was a scary chain of events that happened in moments, and she’s grateful he’s alive.

Fireworks lit up the eastside neighborhood on the 4th of July. His grandmother, Laconda Murphy, says one loud boom changed one boy’s life forever.

“He hit my baby,” Murphy said.

Murphy says her grandson was so excited to watch fireworks. His uncle helped him across Benton to get a good view.

“A big one came out and he saw his mom,” Murphy said. “His mom was coming to get him, and he saw his mom, and he got away, and the car came from out of nowhere speeding, and hit my baby.”

The little boy got scared and ran back across Benton. Police say a truck struck the boy while it was traveling north. His grandmother says the driver stopped at first, but then fled.

“My life just stopped. My heart is hurting right now,” Murphy said. “I can’t hardly — I’m just glad when I got there he was crying, and he was moving his legs and arms. So, that was like peace for me.”

KCPD says the driver was later stopped by bystanders. Her grandson went to Children’s Mercy in critical condition. Murphy says they are doing tests to make sure there are no permanent injures.

“He’s going to be alright. That’s what we’re praying for now,” Murphy said. “Let him come home and be alright. I need him to come home and be alright.”

KCPD hasn’t said if they arrested the driver. However, they did say the person’s sobriety was under investigation.