Fire at Gates Bar-B-Q near Emanuel Cleaver and The Paseo kept firefighters busy early Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– A fire at Gates Bar-B-Q kept Kansas City firefighters busy early this morning.

Crews were called to the restaurant near Emanuel Cleaver Blvd and The Paseo just after 2:30 a. a.

Investigators said an employee reported the fire that started in the kitchen under the range hood. Flames were seen from outside the restaurant because it traveled up the vent system.

Firefighters used caution on how they put out the blaze due to the cold water which could have caused more damage to the smoker and other items.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire without damaging the smoke pit.

It took about ninety minutes for fire crews were able to put the fire out and clear the area.

No one was injured.