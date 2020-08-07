‘A great moment in society’: Local business owner makes history at the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local business owner at the Country Club Plaza made history with her grand opening Friday.

Thalia Cherry, owner and CEO of Cherry Sports Gear, is the first female African American owner of a clothing retail store on the Plaza.

“I’m thrilled, honored and humbled to always be the first because I know then they’ll be other people that are of color that will actually follow in those footsteps, as well,” Cherry said.

The Plaza has been a host for change before.

This summer, the Kansas City Parks Board voted to remove J.C. Nichols’ name from the iconic fountain and parkway in the area. The developer has been tied to racist housing policies.

That move came after the death of George Floyd in police custody, when the Plaza saw protests, both peaceful and destructive.

Kansas City seems to be embracing a push for inclusivity. On Thursday, the city announced it will work with local artists to create six Black Lives Matter street murals throughout the city.

“I think that we’re in a great moment in society, not only in America, but also in Kansas City,” Cherry said.