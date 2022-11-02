KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It might just be a couple days after Halloween but cities and places around the Kansas City area are getting ready to put up their holiday lights for everyone to see.

From the Country Club Plaza lights to Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

To help you plan a festive evening this holiday season, FOX4 has compiled a list of must-see displays. Check them out below:

When: Thursday, Nov. 24, pre-show starts at 5 p.m. with lighting at 6 p.m.

Where: Country Club Plaza

Cost: Free with holiday music and fireworks

Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Saturday, Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Starts at Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex and winds through Longview Campground, 3901 SW Longview Park Drive, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Cost: Free admission with voluntary exit donations benefiting area charities

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Ward Parkway

When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 8600 Ward Parkway

Cost: Free

Legendary Tree Lighting

When: Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Legends Outlets, 1843 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

When: Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Will be on display through Jan. 2, 2023

Where: Crown Center Square

Cost: Free

Downtown KCK Holiday Lighting Festival

When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Municipal Building, 701 N. 7th Street, Kansas City, Kansas

Cost: Free

When: Will run from Nov. 3 through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Cliff Drive in Kessler Park, located in the Historic Northeast part of Kansas City

Cost: Tickets are $25 for a carload, encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.

Northern Lights Holiday Lighting Ceremony

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: North Park at Zona Rosa (area south of Dillard’s)

Cost: Free

When: Opening evening, Nov. 3, 2022, closing evening, Jan. 1, 2023. Begins each night at twilight

Where: 600 N 126th St, Bonner Springs, Kansas

Cost: $25 per standard carload

When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Howard Station Park, 228 SE Main Street

Cost: Free

FOX4’s Abby Eden joins Mayor Curt Skoog to light the tree in Thompson Park at 6 p.m.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 7935 Santa Fe Drive

Cost: Free

Belton Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Belton Main Street

Cost: Free

North Kansas City Mayor’s Tree Lighting

When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 2010 Howell Street

Cost: Free

Luminary Walk — Overland Park

When: Nov. 25, 26, Dec. 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th Street

Cost: Ticket information here

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: East Valley Park, Lovers Lane Excelsior Springs

Cost: $5 donations suggested per vehicle

The Village at Briarcliff Holiday Lighting Ceremony

When: Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 4151 N. Mulberry Drive

Cost: Free

Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

When: Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall at 11110 Johnson Drive

Cost: Free

When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 108 S. Liberty Street

Cost: Free

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 13500 Byars Road

Cost: Free

