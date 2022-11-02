KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It might just be a couple days after Halloween but cities and places around the Kansas City area are getting ready to put up their holiday lights for everyone to see.
From the Country Club Plaza lights to Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
To help you plan a festive evening this holiday season, FOX4 has compiled a list of must-see displays. Check them out below:
Plaza Lighting Ceremony
- When: Thursday, Nov. 24, pre-show starts at 5 p.m. with lighting at 6 p.m.
- Where: Country Club Plaza
- Cost: Free with holiday music and fireworks
Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Saturday, Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Starts at Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex and winds through Longview Campground, 3901 SW Longview Park Drive, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
- Cost: Free admission with voluntary exit donations benefiting area charities
Tree Lighting Ceremony at Ward Parkway
- When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 8600 Ward Parkway
- Cost: Free
Legendary Tree Lighting
- When: Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Legends Outlets, 1843 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas
- Cost: Free
Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
- When: Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Will be on display through Jan. 2, 2023
- Where: Crown Center Square
- Cost: Free
Downtown KCK Holiday Lighting Festival
- When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Municipal Building, 701 N. 7th Street, Kansas City, Kansas
- Cost: Free
Winter Magic to open at Kansas City’s Kessler Park
- When: Will run from Nov. 3 through Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m.
- Where: Cliff Drive in Kessler Park, located in the Historic Northeast part of Kansas City
- Cost: Tickets are $25 for a carload, encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.
Northern Lights Holiday Lighting Ceremony
- When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: North Park at Zona Rosa (area south of Dillard’s)
- Cost: Free
Holiday Light and Magic — Wyandotte County Park
- When: Opening evening, Nov. 3, 2022, closing evening, Jan. 1, 2023. Begins each night at twilight
- Where: 600 N 126th St, Bonner Springs, Kansas
- Cost: $25 per standard carload
Lee’s Summit Mayor’s Tree Lighting
- When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Howard Station Park, 228 SE Main Street
- Cost: Free
Overland Park Mayor’s Holiday Festival
FOX4’s Abby Eden joins Mayor Curt Skoog to light the tree in Thompson Park at 6 p.m.
- When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 7935 Santa Fe Drive
- Cost: Free
Belton Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
- When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Belton Main Street
- Cost: Free
North Kansas City Mayor’s Tree Lighting
- When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: City Hall, 2010 Howell Street
- Cost: Free
Luminary Walk — Overland Park
- When: Nov. 25, 26, Dec. 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th Street
- Cost: Ticket information here
Lane of Lights — Excelsior Springs
- When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: East Valley Park, Lovers Lane Excelsior Springs
- Cost: $5 donations suggested per vehicle
The Village at Briarcliff Holiday Lighting Ceremony
- When: Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: 4151 N. Mulberry Drive
- Cost: Free
Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
- When: Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
- Where: City Hall at 11110 Johnson Drive
- Cost: Free
Independence Square Lighting
- When: Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 108 S. Liberty Street
- Cost: Free
Grandview Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting
- When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 13500 Byars Road
- Cost: Free
