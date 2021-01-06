A history of shootings, other violent attacks at the US Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been shot Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

But this isn’t the first time there’s been a shooting at the Capitol building.

Since the Capitol was opened in 1800, there have been two other shootings and several other serious attacks. The first incident happened more than 100 years ago.

In July 1915, dynamite exploded in the Senate Reception Room. A German-born former professor at Harvard University took credit for the act.

Fortunately, since the bomb went off just before midnight and Congress had left for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, no one was injured — but the reception room was heavily damaged. The suspect, Erich Muenter, later wrote he planned the whole thing as an appeal for peace during World War I.

Several decades passed before the next terrifying act at the Capitol, and it was one that left several injured.

In March 1954, Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire onto more than 200 representatives in the House Chamber from the upstairs visitor’s gallery. “As they shot, they screamed: ‘Viva Puerto Rico,'” The New York Times reported. Five Congress members were injured.

In March 1971, a bomb exploded in the Senate wing of the Capitol building. There was significant damage, but no one was injured.

Weather Underground, an anti-war group, later took responsibility for the attack, protesting the Vietnam War.

Twelve years later, in November 1983, another bomb exploded on the Senate side of the Capitol. Again, no one was injured or killed, mostly because the Senate had convened earlier than expected that day.

Just moments before the bomb went off, someone claiming to be with the “Armed Resistance Unit” called The Washington Post and the Capitol switchboard, saying the bomb had been placed in response to U.S. military aggression in Grenada and Lebanon.

But the deadliest incident to date at the U.S. Capitol occurred in July 1998.

A gunman, Russell Weston, managed to skip a security checkpoint and killed two Capitol Police officers. He was eventually captured near the majority whip’s office.

The two officers became the first private citizens to lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda, the Office of the House Historian said.