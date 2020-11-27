A holiday favorite, annual Luminary Walk lights up Overland Park’s Arboretum once again

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — If you’re looking for a place to soak in the Christmas lights this holiday season, the Overland Park Arboretum is hosting its annual Luminary Walk once again.

Visitors can take a stroll along the lit pathways of the gardens and wooded areas while enjoying the trees, buildings and bridges that are all covered in lights.

The walks take place from 4:30-10 p.m. for the next three weekends on Fridays and Saturdays. There’s also a special date night event on Dec. 3.

Tickets are $14 and must be purchased online in advance. Kids age 5 and under are free. You can buy tickets here.