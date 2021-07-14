A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to a 2015 attempted robbery in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 36-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to a failed robbery attempt of a car dealership that led to a shootout in Grandview, Missouri on February 19, 2015.

Lyndale E. Watson, also know as “Red”, “Blood” and “Stoni Blud”, pleaded guilty to one county of attempted robbery and a county of carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Court documents state that Watson walked into Pride Auto Sales wearing a scarf over his face and asked an employee about buying a car.

The owner came to the front of the building and Watson pulled out a gun and yelled, “Don’t move!”

The owner ran back to his office as he was shot at by Watson and pulled out his own firearm and returned fire.

As Watson ran away, he shot the employee he first spoke with in the back.

Eight days later, law enforcement carried out a search warrant at Watson’s residence and found a firearm with rounds that matched the shell casings at the dealership.

Watson said he was trying to get money back for a former employee that he believes he was owed.

According to federal statures, Watson has mandatory 5-year minimum sentence in federal prison without parole and up to a life sentence without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the presentation of evidence to the United States Probation Office.