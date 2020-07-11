A kidney patient with patience: Blessings come to Georgia man on transplant list

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Undergoing a kidney transplant can be an emotionally draining ordeal. And for Columbus resident Brian Moushon, it was doubly so.

He was in the hospital, all prepped and ready to receive his donated kidney, when suddenly it was given to someone else.

What happened next is a story of supernatural provision.

Brian Moushon celebrated his 51st birthday on Thursday. He’s counting his blessings for an early birthday present he received three months ago — a new kidney.

Four years ago when Brian was 150 pounds heavier, he had a biopsy done on his kidneys. The results? They were shot.

Brian said being overweight and hypertension were responsible.

“I never would have thought that at 46 years old I would have ended up on disability and would have ended up in dialysis three times a week,” he said.

His only hope of getting off dialysis was a kidney transplant. But to be considered for one, he had to reach a required body mass index.

So he underwent bariatric surgery last summer at UAB in Birmingham.

“I end up losing like 13 pant sizes and four shirt sizes,” Brian said.

He made it onto UAB’s transplant list. Back in March his phone rang.

“It was a Thursday night and he gets this phone call, and he comes screaming through the house,” said Barbara Moushon, Brian’s wife.

It was UAB, and they had a kidney for Brian.

“We threw a suitcase together for him. We jumped in the car. It was such an elated drive,” Barbara said.

“It was like being a seven-year old, and you’re going to Orlando to go to Disneyworld for the first time,” Brian said.

Restless with anticipation, sleep escaped Brian that night.

But the next morning a doctor came in with crushing news. Brian’s kidney would being going to someone else.

“There was a person that was on the list above me that needed a kidney and a liver, so I got bumped out,” Brian said.

The next week was tough for Brian, especially going back for dialysis. Then Palm Sunday weekend he gets a call from his brother-in-law in Illinois. One of his cycling buddies had been in a serious traffic accident leaving him brain dead.

After forwarding some of Brian’s medical information to Illinois, Brian’s transplant coordinator from UAB called him.

“He said you’re a 100% match,” Brian said. “Now who in their right mind would have ever thought that we would go from Sunday to Monday on one of the pentacle religious holidays of the year and that I would be blessed with the ultimate gift?”

Brian underwent a successful kidney transplant at UAB on April 7. Today he is doing well.

Brian’s donor was married with two small children. Brian said he prays for that family every day. As you can imagine, Brian, his wife Barbara, and their daughter Victoria are all outspoken advocates for organ donation.

For more information on organ donation you can visit the U.S. Government website on organ donation.