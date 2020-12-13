A life cut short by gunshots is remembered by friends and family

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Enice Fuel’s friends and family will always remember him for singing and dancing with a smile on his face.

“His voice, his spirit, the way he communicated, the discussions, the conversations, the way he can relate to everybody. It’s never going to be replaced,” Ben Trotter, Fuel’s friend said.

Kansas City Kansas Police say Fuel was found in a car with gunshot wounds, early Saturday morning. It happened at 11th and Orville Ave. in KCK.

“A lot of things runs through your mind, like how this could happen to this great person. He didn’t have that type of beef with anybody,” Trotter said.

Fuel was a regular at Off Key Karaoke Bar and was well known on Kansas City’s karaoke scene.

Ben Trotter said he met Fuel at Off Key almost four years ago and they instantly became friends. Trotter said Fuel was always one call away.

“You would describe him as a go-to guy. You need someone to talk to late at night, you hit up James. Next thing you know, you’re on the phone for two hours,” Trotter said.

Fuel was getting ready to celebrate his 30th birthday in a couple weeks. Now loved ones are remembering a life cut short.

“It’s a void that’s not going to be replaced,” Trotter said.